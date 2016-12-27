Tragedy as 400 Level OAU Medical Student Killed by a Hit-and-Run Driver (Photos)

A 400 level student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun state, Oluwaseun Olorunfemi, was killed by a hit and run driver last Tuesday December 20th.

According to his colleagues, Seun was knocked down by the driver and he was rushed to the school’s teaching hospital where he stayed in coma for 6 days until he died yesterday December 25th.

He was said to be an outstanding student and the choir master of the Deeper Life Campus Fellowship of the school.