Tragedy as Disabled woman R3ped and Brutally Murdered By Unknown Man

A 35-year-old St Ann woman who was found dead at her home in Higgin Town, St Ann, Jamaica on Tuesday, December 27, was raped and murdered, according to the police.

According to head of the Area Two police, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Fitz Bailey, a suspect has been taken into custody with the gruesome killing.

The woman, identified as Terry Bowen of Higgin Town, suffered from Down syndrome. Down syndrome is a condition in which a person is born with an extra chromosome, which causes delays in the way an individual develops, mentally and physically. Bowen was said to be no bigger than a six year old child.

ACP Bailey confirmed that at about 10:30 am, Bowen’s body was found in a one room dwelling that was under construction. Her relatives found her in a most gruesome manner with several stab wounds to her body.

According to ACP Bailey, based on investigations, Bowen was raped. He also confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody following preliminary investigations into the killing.

In the meantime, the killing has sent shockwaves throughout the community of Higgin Town.

“It is just painful that something of this nature happened in Higgin Town. It shows that there are criminals amongst us and we have to be vigilant as residents and assist the police with information,” explained one resident living in the community, who wished not be identified.

Member of Parliament for South East St Ann, Lisa Hanna took to her Instagram and Facebook page on Wednesday to express her own outrage at the killing.

Hanna said in her post: “I went to visit with one of my strongest community workers whose sister was raped and murdered yesterday at her home in Higgin Town in my constituency.”

Hanna explained that the person who raped Bowen placed “a bucket over her head and stabbed her so many times even in her face.”

The murder is shocking for Bowen’s family, as another relative, 25-year-old Orlando Lewis was killed less than 24 hours after.

Lewis, who was Bowen’s cousin, was shot dead by unknown assailants early Wednesday morning, December 28.

However, the police have indicated that, based on their investigations, there was no connection in relation to the killings.

–3Jamaica