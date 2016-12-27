Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash
Nigeria Today
The SUG president in Ebonyi State University, Comr David Nwizi reportedly died in a fatal motor accident on Monday 26th December while on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. ebonyi-state-university-senate-president-dies-in-auto …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG