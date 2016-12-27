Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash – Nigeria Today

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash

Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash
The SUG president in Ebonyi State University, Comr David Nwizi reportedly died in a fatal motor accident on Monday 26th December while on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state. ebonyi-state-university-senate-president-dies-in-auto

