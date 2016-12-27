Tragedy as Ebonyi State University Student President Dies In Auto Crash

The SUG president in Ebonyi State University, Comr David Nwizi reportedly died in a fatal motor accident on Monday 26th December while on his way to Isieke town from Abakiliki, Ebonyi state.



According to a report by Jimmy Bigboy Zwagg, He wrote:

He wrote: “I just received with great shock the news of the unfortunate and untimely death of the president of the Senate of Ebsu SUG. Comr David Nwizi whose death took place today in a ghastly motor accident on his way from Abakaliki town to Isieke.

“My condolence message goes to the incumbent SUG President Comrade Uguru Joseph, the entire members of the Senate, ebsu in general, all comrades who have had encounter with this young and humble fellow and of course the family.



“It is sad, but I pray that God Almighty who knows the end from the beginning will grant all who are saddened by his death the fortitude to bear this great loss and grant his soul eternal rest. Amen.

“ALUTA FLAG DOWN.

#jimmy”