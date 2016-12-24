Tragedy as Family of Seven Killed by Speeding Driver in Benue

Tragedy as an entire family of seven who were wiped out by a speeding driver in Benue State have been laid to rest in Mbaabir, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was learnt that the man, who has been identified as Vangeryina Agbose, and his wife with five children in tow, were on their way back from an outing when they were crushed by a speeding driver in a Toyota Picnic around Taraku area of the state.

There was a lot of sobbing among residents of Mbaabir, the family’s country’s home, who trooped out to witness the burial of the family as they were laid side by side in seven graves on Wednesday.

It was also gathered from an eyewitness that the victims were being driven in their Toyota car by their father when the accident occurred.

He said, “the occupants of the ill fated vehicle were said to be coming from a family farm when accident occurred.”

He added that, “the car which had the man, his wife and five children including a one year old baby were driving from the Taraku Oil Mill road and on reaching the T-Junction he suddenly negotiated into the major highway probably without taking notice of the oncoming Toyota Picnic.

“The entire family members were instantly crushed to death, even their mother and the one year old baby who survived the tragedy later died before getting to the hospital.

“The accident created so much tension in the entire Taraku leading to aggrieved youths taking over the major road and the entire community in protest.

“It took the intervention of law enforcement agency and people of good will who pleaded with the irate youths to allow peace reign.”