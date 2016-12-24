Tragedy as Girl Allegedly Killed By A Stray Bullet From Assassin In Rivers State
According to a Facebook user Kue Barinor Paul, who shared the sad news -a young girl was killed yesterday by a stray bullet from an assassin which was intended for another target. See details below;
The post Tragedy as Girl Allegedly Killed By A Stray Bullet From Assassin In Rivers State appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG