Tragedy as Girl Allegedly Killed By A Stray Bullet From Assassin In Rivers State

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share According to a Facebook user Kue Barinor Paul, who shared the sad news -a young girl was killed yesterday by a stray bullet from an assassin which was intended for another target. See details below;

The post Tragedy as Girl Allegedly Killed By A Stray Bullet From Assassin In Rivers State appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

