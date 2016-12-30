Tragedy as Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Ondo State (Graphic Photos)
A man popularly known as Oga Salako died yesterday in Igbokoda area of Ondo state after a fatal accident.
According to a Facebook user who shared this, the huge victim who was labelled a ‘giant’ was very popular among residents in the area especially with his power bike before his tragic death. See people reaction below;
The post Tragedy as Man Dies After Fatal Accident In Ondo State (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG