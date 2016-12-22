Tragedy as Marijuana Smoking ‘Hoodlums’ Beat Police Officer To Death In Enugu

The Enugu state police command says it has commenced investigation into the clubbing to death of a police officer who attempted to apprehend some hoodlums smoking marijuana in Enugu metropolis.

The incident occurred at the popular New Artisan Market around 5pm on Saturday.

The suspects, who were said to be under the influence of hard drugs, reportedly overpowered the officer and then used hard objects to club him to death.

Ebere Amaraizu, spokesman of the command, told NAN that the police had begun massive crackdown and investigation into the matter.

“We are saddened with the development that we lost one of our own in the line of duty,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that at this age, people still engage in maiming law enforcement officers meant to protect and ensure they live peacefully in their neighbourhoods.

“We have launched investigation into the matter.

“The command would unravel what happened and deal with the culprits decisively.”

Source- Ololofo Villager