Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide – Vanguard
|
The Punch
|
Assistant Police Commissioner commits suicide
Vanguard
He was alleged to have shot himself in the head with his service pistol inside his private residence in Upper Sokponba area of Benin City, on Wednesday. In order to execute his suicide bid unhindered, Osakue allegedly sent a woman and a little boy …
Assistant commissioner of police kills self in Edo
Police commissioner commits suicide in Edo
ACP commits suicide in Edo
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG