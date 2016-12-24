Pages Navigation Menu

Tragedy in Kwara as gunmen murder pensioner, wife; dump bodies in well

Some gunmen have murdered a pensioner and his wife in a compound around Fate area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. The assailants reportedly shot the yet-to-be-identified couple many times before tying and dumping their bodies in a well. According to Punch, the lifeless bodies were discovered in the well by neighbours, who followed the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

