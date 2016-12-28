Tragic! Woman Beheaded in Afghanistan After Entering City to Shop Without her Husband

A 30-year old woman was beheaded at a small remote village in the Latti in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan after she went shopping in the city market without her husband or any male relative. The Village of Latti is under Taliban control and a provincial Governor in Afghanistan revealed that the people who murdered her were Taliban fighters. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

