Tragic! Woman Beheaded in Afghanistan After Entering City to Shop Without her Husband

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A 30-year old woman was beheaded at a small remote village in the Latti in Sar-e-Pul province of Afghanistan after she went shopping in the city market without her husband or any male relative. The Village of Latti is under Taliban control and a provincial Governor in Afghanistan revealed that the people who murdered her were Taliban fighters. […]

