Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Train Carrying Soldiers, Civilians Crashes Into Trailer in Kaduna – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Nigeria: Train Carrying Soldiers, Civilians Crashes Into Trailer in Kaduna
AllAfrica.com
A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at the railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and cut the trailer into two, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in Kaduna yesterday. The Sector Commander of FRSC in the state, Mr. Francis Udoma
What Happened After Train Crash In KadunaCHANNELS TELEVISION
Bread hawker, friend injured in Kaduna train crashDaily Trust
Lagos-bound train crashes into trailer in KadunaNAIJ.COM
The Nation Newspaper –Nigeria Today
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.