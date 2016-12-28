Train Carrying Soldiers, Civilians Collides With Trailer In Kaduna

A Lagos bound train from Kano collided with a trailer at railway crossing in Kawo, Kaduna, and divided the trailer into two, official said on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.

The Sector Commander of The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr Francis Udoma, who confirmed the incidence, said that the incident occurred at 3 am adding however, that no life was lost.

Udoma explained that the train, carrying Nigerian soldiers and civilians, crashed into the trailer, belonging to W.A Group of Companies, carrying sugarcane.

He said the accident occurred when the driver of the trailer insisted on crossing the rail line even when the train was blaring.

As a result of the incident, there was traffic jam that lasted for six hours.

Udoma said motorist coming from Kano and other northern states, as well as those coming from the southern and the eastern part of the country were all stranded at the railway crossing.

“We deployed our men, including myself, when we received the call, and arrived there to manage the traffic jam for hours. “We were there until 9 a.m. before we were able to open the road for motorists to pass through’’, Udoma said.

He blamed the accident on the impatience of the trailer driver, whom he said might be suffering from hearing problem.

“It could be that the driver had problem hearing, because train normally will blare, but this driver, even with the horn decided to cross. “This is abnormal. Nobody with normal hearing sense would take such a risk’’, he said.

The post Train Carrying Soldiers, Civilians Collides With Trailer In Kaduna appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

