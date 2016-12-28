Pages Navigation Menu

Treason: ‘Biafran released Chief Awolowo not Hausa-Fulani’ – IPOB‎ tells Yoruba critics

Posted on Dec 28, 2016 in News | 0 comments

nnamdi-kanu

The indigenous people of Biafra IPOB has strongly kicked against ruling of the Judge of a Federal High Court, Abuja, Justice Binta Nyako, that its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and 3 others standing trial before her court would be ‎secretly tried. The court had ordered that Kanu and his members be tried secretly over felony […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

