Trial of BDC operators on fraud charges adjourned to Feb 27

A Federal High Court, Lagos has adjourned the trial of two Bureau De Change operators (BDC) and their firm charged with fraud and issuance of dud cheque to February 27, 2017.

The accused are Abdullahi Awwal Mohammed, Mohammed Kabiru and their company, Kabiru Global Investment Limited.They were arraigned before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun by the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigerian Police on 10 counts bordering on those charges.

The accused persons according to the charge were alleged to have fraudulently received N92.703 million from another BDC operator, Mr. Churchill Tom Udo and his company, Westgate Global Trust Limited under false pretence that they can assist him in changing the money into American dollar equivalent.

They were also alleged to have on or about July 15, 2015 issued 10 cheques from their company’s account domiciled with United Bank of Africa (UBA) with account number 101896574 to Churchill Udo. But on presenting the cheques at the bank for payment, they were marked rejected due to lack of sufficient funds in the account.

The Special Fraud Unit (SFU) prosecutor, E. A. Jackson, stated that the offences committed by the BDC operators are contrary to and punishable under sections 1(1)(b) and 1(3) of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act No. 14 of 2006, and sections 1(b), (2), and section 2 of Dishonoured Cheque (Offences) Act, Cap. D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the accused BDC operators pleaded not guilty to the charges and have been admitted to bail on various terms and conditions.The arraignment of the BDC operators and their company, was sequel to a petition written to Inspector-General of Police by a Lagos-based lawyer, Mr. Hycinth Odu on behalf of his client, Churchill Tom Udo.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

