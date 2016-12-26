Tributes Flood In As Pop Superstar George Michael Dies ‘Peacefully At Home’ Aged 53

Tributes have continued to flood in following the death of Pop Superstar George Michael at his home at the age of 53.

The star, who launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and had huge success as a solo performer, “passed away peacefully” on Christmas Day in Goring, Oxfordshire at 1.42pm, his publicist said.

The publicist added: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

While his manager, Michael Lippman, said the singer had died from heart failure in bed.

Andrew Ridgeley and Sir Elton John have led tributes to pop superstar George Michael,

Ridgeley, his former ‘Wham’ bandmate said he was “heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend”.

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Writing on Twitter and referring to Michael by his family nickname of “Yog”, he added: “Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx”.

While on Instagram, Sir Elton John posted a photograph of himself with Michael, writing:

“I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend – the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.”

Michael – who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou – had 11 UK No 1s and sold more than 100m albums during a career spanning almost four decades. His last album, Symphonica, was released in 2014.

Thames Valley police said an ambulance had attended a house on 25 December in Goring, Oxfordshire, at 1.42pm. They said the death was being treated as “unexplained but not suspicious” and they would not comment further until after a postmortem.

