Troops arrest Borno LG caretaker chairman, top Boko Haram commander in Maiduguri
Daily Post Nigeria
Troops arrest Borno LG caretaker chairman, top Boko Haram commander in Maiduguri
Daily Post Nigeria
Reports from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital has it that, the caretaker Chairman of MAFA local government area of the state, Shettima Lawan Maina was arrested Saturday by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole following information that he was hiding …
