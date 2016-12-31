Pages Navigation Menu

Troops arrest Borno LG caretaker chairman, top Boko Haram commander in Maiduguri

Posted on Dec 31, 2016

Reports from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital has it that, the caretaker Chairman of MAFA local government area of the state, Shettima Lawan Maina was arrested Saturday by troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole following information that he was hiding one of the fleeing top commanders of the Boko Haram militants in his house. Sources […]

