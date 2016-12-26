Pages Navigation Menu

Troops close to rescuing Chibok girls in Sambisa – Defence headquarters

Posted on Dec 26, 2016

The Defence Headquarters has said troops of the Nigerian Army are close to rescuing the Chibok girls and other captives from the Sambisa forest. This was revealed by the Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Rabe Abubakar on Sunday. Abubakar explained that the operation in the Boko Haram enclave will only end, after the girls and others […]

