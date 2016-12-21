Troubled Bayelsa Assembly Members Stay Away From Constituents Over Xmas Packages

Troubled Members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Wednesday showed signs of ‎staying away from their constituencies following high demands for Christmas packages by their constituents.

Leadership gathered that the pressure on the State Assembly members led by the Speaker, Hon. Kombowei Benson was caused by lack of finances and the performance of the member representing Brass Constituency 2, Hon. Sonny Isreal-Igoli of the All Progressive Congress (APC)‎.

Hon. Isreal Sonny-Igoli was reported to have shared Christmas packages of bags of rice, Cows and goats for members of his constituent‎ in Brass. And the action has set a unreachable pace for other members to follow.

Leadership gathered that though the gesture by Hon. Sonny-Igoli was not intended to compete with his colleagues, other members were unable to access needed funds to share Christmas packages to their constituents.

It was gathered that in desperate attempts to fulfil the xmas packages, the State Assembly members met with the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson to secure needed funds,” the meeting was only able to secure N1.5million to each constituency and N20,000 per ward.It is small but what do we do?”.

‎A member of the State House of Assembly,who pleaded anonymity, confirmed that though the State Assembly members are troubled,” the members will do their best to reach out to their constituent. We are not in competition.”

‎When leadership visited the State House of Assembly, workers were seen discussing the anticipated bleak Christmas celebration without the usual sharing of rice and goats,”we know the recession is also affecting the Bayelsa Assembly members, but pleaded they should try their best.”

Another angry workers waved off the claims of the S Assembly members on lack of funds,” when they travelled ‎out on jamboree, they got N5million each. Did they finish it?They have saved a little ahead.”

