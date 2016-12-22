Pages Navigation Menu

Truck crushes 4-yr-old boy in Bayelsa – Vanguard

Truck crushes 4-yr-old boy in Bayelsa
YENAGOA—Azikoro town, a suburb of Yenagoa metropolis, was, yesterday, thrown into mourning as a four-year-old boy, who went on an errand, was crushed to death by truck while trying to cross the road. The young and old people, especially women, were …
