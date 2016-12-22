Truck crushes 4-yr-old boy in Bayelsa – Vanguard
|
Information Nigeria
|
Truck crushes 4-yr-old boy in Bayelsa
Vanguard
YENAGOA—Azikoro town, a suburb of Yenagoa metropolis, was, yesterday, thrown into mourning as a four-year-old boy, who went on an errand, was crushed to death by truck while trying to cross the road. The young and old people, especially women, were …
Truck crushes boy, 7, to death in Bayelsa
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG