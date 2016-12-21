Pages Navigation Menu

Truck crushes 7-year-old boy to death in Bayelsa

Posted on Dec 21, 2016 in News | 0 comments

A truck loaded with sand has crushed a seven-year-old boy, identified as Prosper Eta, to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The incident occurred on Wednesday about 12.10pm on Goodnews Street, Azikoro Village area of the state capital. It was gathered that the deceased was said to be running an errand for his mother when he […]

