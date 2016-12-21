Truck crushes 7-year-old boy to death in Bayelsa
A truck loaded with sand has crushed a seven-year-old boy, identified as Prosper Eta, to death in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State. The incident occurred on Wednesday about 12.10pm on Goodnews Street, Azikoro Village area of the state capital. It was gathered that the deceased was said to be running an errand for his mother when he […]
