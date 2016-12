Trump: Because I won, Christmas spending over a trillion dollars

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump continued with his response to Obama’s claim that he could have defeated the president-elect in the Nov.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest