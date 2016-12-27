Trump Calls UN ‘Talk Shop’

President – elect, Donald Trump has criticised the United Nations, calling the international organisation a mere ‘talk club.’

This comes days after the UN passed resolution on Israel regarding its settlements in Gaza and East Jerusalem, considered occupied territory.

According to media reports, Trump had lobbied against Resolution 2334, which had described Israel’s settlements in Gaza and East Jerusalem as illegal and an obstacle to peace with Palestine.

According to media reports, in a tweet on Monday, Trump had pointed out that the 193-member body has great potential.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!”, the tweet said.

