Trump criticises UN as ‘talk shop’
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised the UN, describing the global body as a mere talk club. In a tweet on Monday, Trump, however, said the 193-member body has great potential, according to the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York. “The United Nations has such great potential but right […]
