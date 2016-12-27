Trump criticises UN as ‘talk shop’

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has criticised the UN, describing the global body as a mere talk club. In a tweet on Monday, Trump, however, said the 193-member body has great potential, according to the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York. “The United Nations has such great potential but right […]

The post Trump criticises UN as ‘talk shop’ appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

