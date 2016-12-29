Pages Navigation Menu

Trump makes U-turn, says Obama transitioning smoothly

Posted on Dec 29, 2016

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed himself hours after complaining on Twitter that outgoing President Barack Obama was constituting “roadblocks” to a smooth transition of power. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that the President-elect had tweeted that there had been “many inflammatory statements” and “roadblocks” […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

