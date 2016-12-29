Trump makes U-turn, says Obama transitioning smoothly
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed himself hours after complaining on Twitter that outgoing President Barack Obama was constituting “roadblocks” to a smooth transition of power. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that the President-elect had tweeted that there had been “many inflammatory statements” and “roadblocks” […]
Trump makes U-turn, says Obama transitioning smoothly
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG