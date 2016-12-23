Trump names campaign manager Conway as Counselor

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kellyanne Conway to serve as Counselor to the President, a statement by Trump’s Transition Team said on Thursday. Conway has been serving as a senior member of the President-elect’s transition team and previously served as the campaign manager of his successful run for the presidency. In her position, Conway…

The post Trump names campaign manager Conway as Counselor appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

