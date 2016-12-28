Trump: ‘Obama campaigned hard but lost to me’

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump continued with his response to Obama’s claim that he could have defeated the president-elect in the Nov. 8 presidential election had the U.S. Constitution allowed him to run for the third term. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York reports that Trump again took to…

The post Trump: ‘Obama campaigned hard but lost to me’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

