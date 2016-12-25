Trump plans to shut down charitable foundation
Donald Trump’s transition team said on Sunday that the president-elect planned to shut down his controversial charitable foundation. “President-elect Donald J. Trump announced today that, as part of his ongoing transition efforts, he intends to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation,” a statement from the transition team said. “The Foundation has done enormous good works…
