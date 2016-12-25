Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump plans to shut down charitable foundation

Posted on Dec 25, 2016 in News, World | 0 comments

Donald Trump’s transition team said on Sunday that the president-elect planned to shut down his controversial charitable foundation. “President-elect Donald J. Trump announced today that, as part of his ongoing transition efforts, he intends to dissolve the Donald J. Trump Foundation,” a statement from the transition team said. “The Foundation has done enormous good works…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Trump plans to shut down charitable foundation appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.