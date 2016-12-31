New Year’s Eve: Revellers bid adieu to year of conflicts, celebrity deaths – CBC.ca
|
CBC.ca
|
New Year's Eve: Revellers bid adieu to year of conflicts, celebrity deaths
CBC.ca
As 2016 draws to a close, revellers around the world are bidding a weary adieu to a year filled with political surprises, prolonged conflicts and deaths of legendary celebrities. How to watch CBC's New Year's Eve specials on TV and online · CBC's New …
Australia sees in the New Year with its legendary firework display over Sydney
New Year's Eve 2016 live: Fireworks and pictures from around the world as we welcome in 2017
New Year celebrations: Festivities begin to welcome 2017
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG