Trump says he’s closing foundation, but Democrats want more – Business Insider

Dec 25, 2016


Fox News

Trump says he's closing foundation, but Democrats want more
Business Insider
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says he will dissolve his charitable foundation before taking office to avoid conflicts of interest. The Democratic Party says that's not enough and is calling for the billionaire businessman
