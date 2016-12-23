Trump says U.S. must expand nuclear capability
Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. would strengthen its nuclear capability and expand its nuclear programme as deterrence for any eventualities in the “uncertain world”. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, reports that Trump took to his twitter handle on Thursday to make the announcement.…
