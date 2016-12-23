Pages Navigation Menu

Trump says U.S. must expand nuclear capability

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in World

Incoming U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the U.S. would strengthen its nuclear capability and expand its nuclear programme as deterrence for any eventualities in the “uncertain world”. The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, reports that Trump took to his twitter handle on Thursday to make the announcement.…

