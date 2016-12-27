Trusted Hardware Can Help Bitcoin Scale, But At What Cost?
As 2016 comes to a close, bitcoin development remains at a crossroads. Take the long-anticipated scaling solution, the Lightning Network. An open-source project that aims to boost bitcoin’s capacity to millions of transactions per second (and by extension the technology’s value), it’s code is nearly ready to go live. Yet, bitcoin isn’t exactly ready for the […]
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG