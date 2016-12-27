Pages Navigation Menu

Tunisia: Protests in Tunisia Over Return of Jihadis Like Amri – AllAfrica.com

Hindustan Times

Tunisia: Protests in Tunisia Over Return of Jihadis Like Amri
AllAfrica.com
Tunisia's parliament has been surrounded by hundreds of people, angry at the return of extremists who have fought abroad. The protest was prompted by the Berlin truck attack by Tunisian Anis Amri. Organizers said 1,500 people had attended Saturday's
