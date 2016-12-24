Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri – Daily Mail

Posted on Dec 24, 2016 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Tunisians protest against the return of jihadis like Amri
Daily Mail
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — About 200 people have protested in the Tunisian capital against the return of Tunisian jihadis who have fought abroad. The gathering Saturday was prompted by the deadly truck attack in a Berlin Christmas market by Tunisian Anis
Berlin market attack: Anis Amri's escape journeyBBC News
Tunisian police arrest nephew of alleged Berlin attacker and two other suspectsFRANCE 24
Germany hunts attacker's accomplices, arrests in TunisiaChannel NewsAsia
Eyewitness News –The Guardian –Stars and Stripes –Sky News Australia
all 187 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.