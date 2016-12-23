Turf Season: Football reality Tv project releases camp dates

Football Reality TV Show, Turf Season, has announced that its Camps for youth football talents in Nigeria will begin in February 2017.

Turf Season is football first reality TV Academy Project rewarding talented young players with a platform to showcase and attract career opportunities both locally and internationally. The Camps are part of the project’s activities to empower young talents and promote grassroots and youth football in Nigeria.

Participating young talents will learn insights about the modern football career, be exposed to career pathways and guidance, learn Life Skills, network, play and have fun. The highlight of each Camp day is a screening contest to select 5 talents that will fight for a shirt to be among the best 15 players who will be part of Turf Season TV Academy Project for 13 weeks, scheduled for broadcast on the Network Service of Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

The Turf Season Camps will be held in six cities in the major geo-political zones in Nigeria and these are as follows:

Kaduna – February 8, 2017

Abuja – February 10, 2017

Enugu – February 13, 2017

Port Harcourt – February 15, 2017

Warri – February 17, 2017

Lagos – February 20, 2017

Details of the venues will be revealed to participants.

Participants are required to visit [url]www.turfseason.com[/url] and register online with #5,000 and choose a suitable venue on or before January 15, 2016. Fees cover kits, medicals, refreshments and certificate of attendance. Prospective participants not resident in these states are advised to make adequate arrangements for their accommodation and welfare.

For more information, please email info@turfseason.com or call 08175487536

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

