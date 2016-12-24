Pages Navigation Menu

Turkish authorities investigating 10,000 social media users: ministry

Posted on Dec 24, 2016

Turkish authorities are investigating some 10,000 people on suspicion of using social media to support terrorism, the interior ministry said on Saturday, part of a wide crackdown that has alarmed rights groups and some Western allies. Turkey, which faces security threats from Kurdish and leftist militants and Islamic State, has sacked or suspended more than…

