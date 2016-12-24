TV Personality Bolanle Olukanni shares Guide to the ‘Bez Live’ Festival Styled Concert

With just a few hours to the hottest music festival in Lagos, Bez Live Concert, TV personality and style enthusiast, Bolanle Olukanni otherwise known as Bolinto has shared some interesting scoops on how best to enjoy the festival styled music concert. 1. Getting There Just get an Uber, no need to stress about parking. If you […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

