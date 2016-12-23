Two Beautiful Indian Ladies Have Been Remanded in Kirikiri Prison For Blackmail (Photo)
Two Indian sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo living in Nigeria have been dragged before the Yaba Chief magistrate court today to face charges of cyber bullying, blackmail and extortion.
The sisters were reportedly arrested about two weeks ago after it was discovered that they are allegedly part owners of a notorious website Naijagistlive.com.
A phone number used in making business transaction for NaijaGistLive was traced to the sisters at their room at Eko Hotel, and when police searched their phones and iPads, they found evidence linking them to the site that have over the years extorted the very rich.
The sisters were arraigned and their plea taken. They pleaded not guilty and the case was adjourned to January 26th, 2017.
The judge gave them bail conditions but if they don’t meet it, they will be remanded in Kirikiri prison till January 26th, 2017
See the criminal undertaking the girls signed below:
