Two burnt to death as accident hits Lagos express road (Graphic photos)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in News | 0 comments

Two were burnt to death and many injured after an accident blew up their vehicle and burnt it down.

According to the report, the terrible accident happened along Lagos express road Lafarge at Ewekoro Ogun state. Those who survived were rushed to the hospital. See more photos after the cut…

Very Graphic…

