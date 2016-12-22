Pages Navigation Menu

Two Burnt to Death in Fatal Road Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way (Graphic photos)

Posted on Dec 22, 2016 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Two people were burnt beyond recognition along Lagos-Ibadan express road, Lafarge at Ewekoro Ogun State on Thursday.

 

Those who survived were rushed to the hospital, Unconfirmed report said that, some people claimed the accident occurred due to carelessness. See more photo below;two-burnt-to-death-in-fatal-road-accident-along-lagos-ibadan-express-way-graphic-photos-1 two-burnt-to-death-in-fatal-road-accident-along-lagos-ibadan-express-way-graphic-photos-2

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

