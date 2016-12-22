Two Burnt to Death in Fatal Road Accident Along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way (Graphic photos)
Two people were burnt beyond recognition along Lagos-Ibadan express road, Lafarge at Ewekoro Ogun State on Thursday.
Those who survived were rushed to the hospital, Unconfirmed report said that, some people claimed the accident occurred due to carelessness. See more photo below;
