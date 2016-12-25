Pages Navigation Menu

Collapsed building: We are ready to help relieve the sufferings, says NMA – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 25, 2016


Vanguard

Collapsed building: We are ready to help relieve the sufferings, says NMA
Vanguard
A faction of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), on Monday condoled the families of the deceased of a partially-collapsed building at the Highway Police Barracks, Ikeja. The Factional Chairman, Dr Omojowolo Olubunmi, said in a …
