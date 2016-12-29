Two days after publishing APC article against Pastor Adeboye, Nigerians mock Sahara Reporters over attack on Fayose, Wike

Two days after Sahara Reporters published an offensive article written by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State against the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Nigerians are now mocking the online news platform over its persistent attack on Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose and […]

The post Two days after publishing APC article against Pastor Adeboye, Nigerians mock Sahara Reporters over attack on Fayose, Wike appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

