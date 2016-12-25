Two dead in Parys Christmas crash – News24
Two dead in Parys Christmas crash
Bloemfontein – Two people, including a seven-year-old child, died in a head-on collision on the R59 approximately 10 kilometres outside Parys in the Free State on Christmas morning. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said medics had rushed to the …
