Two dead in Parys Christmas crash – News24

Posted on Dec 25, 2016


Two dead in Parys Christmas crash
Bloemfontein – Two people, including a seven-year-old child, died in a head-on collision on the R59 approximately 10 kilometres outside Parys in the Free State on Christmas morning. ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said medics had rushed to the …
