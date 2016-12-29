Pages Navigation Menu

Two dead, mosque burnt as Fulani, Igbo clash in Enugu market‎ over N500

Tension was high at the Garki Area of Enugu State on Wednesday following a deadly clash between the Fulani and the Igbos. Already, the police in the state confirmed to DAILY POST that two persons were killed during the bloody clash. The deceased persons were identified as one Ali, a Fulani and Ifeanyi Ifeacho, an […]

