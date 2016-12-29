Two dead, mosque burnt as Fulani, Igbo clash in Enugu market over N500
Tension was high at the Garki Area of Enugu State on Wednesday following a deadly clash between the Fulani and the Igbos. Already, the police in the state confirmed to DAILY POST that two persons were killed during the bloody clash. The deceased persons were identified as one Ali, a Fulani and Ifeanyi Ifeacho, an […]
Two dead, mosque burnt as Fulani, Igbo clash in Enugu market over N500
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG