Two dead, two injured as unknown men strike in Ikorodu

By Bose Adelaja

Two people have been confirmed dead while two others were hospitalised after a family of five was attacked by some faceless men on Christmas day.

The incident occurred at about 1am on, at Saka Adegbose road, Adegbose Estate, Solebo, Igbogbo/Ikorodu.

The casualties have been buried according to Muslim rites but those injured are still hospitalised.

Vanguard gathered that the family occupies a room and palour apartment but the father was not around as at the time of the incident.

The mother as gathered, was in the room with one of the children while others were in the palour.

Nobody knew precisely what transpired in the middle of the night but the mother was said to have woken up at about 1.30am, to use the toilet when she saw her four children in their own pool of blood and raised the alarm which attracted other neighbours.

They were perceived to be injured with grinding stones and other dangerous after which two of them Azeezat 21, and Abeeb 16, died on the way to the hospital.

The Divisional Police Officer in the area was said to have visited.

As at 7pm today, there was apprehension in the community and its environ.

The post Two dead, two injured as unknown men strike in Ikorodu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

