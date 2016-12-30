Two die in Enugu over N500

Tragedy struck on Wednesday at New Gariki Market, Awkunanaw, Enugu when two men lost their lives because of N500.00. Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the incident said that a detachment of police personnel was immediately sent to the market to maintain peace and order. […]

