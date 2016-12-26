Two Female Suicide Bombers Blow Themselves Into Pieces in Borno on Monday (Graphic Photos)

Two suicide bombers who tried to attack a cattle market on Monday blew themselves into pieces leaving many people to run for their lives in Kasuwan Shanu area of Borno State.

Speaking on the attack, Borno State Police Command, DSP Victor Isuku said in a statement that one of the suicide bombers detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to her body, killing herself and her accomplice whose IED vest did not explode.

A vigilant members of the Youth Vigilante who witnessed the incident noted: “Our members held them (the two female suicide) at gun point from a distance, ordering them to remove the explosives stripped on them.



“It was while they were removing their clothes that the bomb exploded, killing the two instantly.”

According to a trader, Aji Babagana at the market, there was another loud bang some moments after the initial explosion which killed the two females. This is coming at a time the Federal Government just some days ago declared that it had defeated the terrorist group, Boko Haram.