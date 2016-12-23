Two Major Banks To Pay Billions In Fines Over Subprime Mortgage Bonds
Two of the world’s largest banks have been fined over their malpractices. Deutsche Bank agreed to a US$7.2bn settlement over its mortgage-back securities investigation. Credit Suisse Group AG will pay US$5.28bn for a similar incident. More and more of these stories have been popping up in recent months. It is evident the banking sector is … Continue reading Two Major Banks To Pay Billions In Fines Over Subprime Mortgage Bonds
