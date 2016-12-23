Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Major Banks To Pay Billions In Fines Over Subprime Mortgage Bonds

Posted on Dec 23, 2016 in Bitcoin, News | 0 comments

Two of the world’s largest banks have been fined over their malpractices. Deutsche Bank agreed to a US$7.2bn settlement over its mortgage-back securities investigation. Credit Suisse Group AG will pay US$5.28bn for a similar incident. More and more of these stories have been popping up in recent months. It is evident the banking sector is … Continue reading Two Major Banks To Pay Billions In Fines Over Subprime Mortgage Bonds

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Two Major Banks To Pay Billions In Fines Over Subprime Mortgage Bonds appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.