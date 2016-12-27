Two Nigerian women quarrel over $4000 LV bag onboard Delta flight (video)
According to Pablo who shared the video on his Twitter account:
Delta flight from Atlanta to Lagos. Someone’s aunty told someone’s mommy not to touch her $4,000 LV bag. Mommy don vex!
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG